Mumbai, July 25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Compartment Exam Results 2023 soon. Once declared, candidates can check the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam results by visiting the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE board is likely to declare CBSE Compartment Results 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 anytime soon.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam was held from July 17 and July 22. On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 compartment examinations were conducted on July 17. Candidates who appeared for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations can check the results by following the steps given below. TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Tamil Nadu SSLC Supply Exam Results To Be Declared on This Day at dge.tn.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

How To Check CBSE Compartment Results 2023:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Compartment Results 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details and click on submit

Your CBSE Compartment Exam Results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The practical examinations for CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were conducted from July 6 to July 20. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CBSE. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2023 tomorrow, July 26. UGC NET Result 2023: NTA Likely To Declare National Eligibility Test Exam Results Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scores and Update on Final Answer Key.

Candidates who appeared for the TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 can visit the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in to check and download their results.

