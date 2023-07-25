Mumbai, July 25: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 tomorrow, July 26. The results of the SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary Examination 2023 will be out tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for the TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 can visit the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in to check and download their results.

Alternatively, students can also visit tnresults.nic.in to check their TN SSLC 10th Supplementary exam result. Students will require their board exam roll number and date of birth in order to check the exam results. Candidates must note that the results of HSE or Plus Two Supplementary examinations were announced yesterday, July 24. The supplementary examinations were held in June-July, 2023. TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Supply Exam Results Likely To Be Declared Today at dge.tn.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023:

Visit the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the esults section

Next, click on the link for SSLC Supplementary exam results

Enter using your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Main exam results were announced in May 2023. A total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the Main SSLC examination and about 8,35,614 passed. The Tamil Nadu board recorded a pass percentage of 91.39 percent in the SSLC examination. UGC NET Result 2023: NTA Likely To Declare National Eligibility Test Exam Results Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scores and Update on Final Answer Key.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Compartment Results 2023 soon. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2023 can check the Class 10 and 12 results by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

