Mumbai, May 31: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the GSEB HSC results for 2023. Results for the 12th grade arts and commerce classes in Gujarat were released at 8 am. On the GSEB website at gseb.org, the results link for Arts and Commerce is open.

Students can use WhatsApp to verify test results as well. To do this, individuals must use the app to text their seat numbers to 6357300971. TS SSC Results 2023: BSE Telangana to Declare Results at bse.telangana.gov.in Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

Students can pick up their grade reports at their schools when they have been submitted there. The essential instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, mark rejection, and retaking the test will be included in a circular that will be published later and delivered to the schools with the mark sheet and certificate.

How to Check Scorecards Onlin

Go to gseb.org. Now, open the HSC result 2023 link. Enter the asked information and login. Check and download your result. The GSEB will deliver physical copies of mark sheets to schools together with a circular describing post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks, and re-appearance. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result. The pass percentage and toppers list will be made available by the board shortly. Results for the Science stream were released on May 2, 2023. This year, 65.58 percent of students in the Science stream passed the course overall. Group A's total pass rate is 72.27 percent, while Group B's is 61.71 percent. In March of this year, 1,25,563 students sat the exam, of which 1,10,229 were regular students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).