Bengaluru, August 31: The admit card of the UGET 2021 examination has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Tuesday. The entrance exam is scheduled for September 14. Candidates can access and download the COMEDK UGET admit card 2021 on the official website comedk.org. Apart from the COMEDK UGET exams, the admit card has also been released for the COMEDK Uni-Gauge-E exam.

The UGET is a national-level entrance in which students from different states can also apply. Students can check the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) on the official website and can download it easily.

COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2021; How To Download

Candidates have to visit the official website of COMEDK- comedk.org .

. On the website, candidates will have to log in to the candidate portal.

Now click on the admission ticket download link.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

You can download the PDF and take a printout.

Candidates can also call on the following helpline numbers--– 7259266638, 7259866683 and 7259466698 for more information on the entrance exams. The COMEDK UGET helps students seeking admissions to different programmes in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and member institutes.

