Bengaluru, June 8: The COMEDK Result 2025 has been released on the official COMEDK website at comedk.org. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) released the COMEDK UGET exam results and scorecard on Saturday, June 7. Candidates who appeared for the common entrance test can check the results on the official COMEDK website.

Here's the direct link to download the COMEDK Result 2025. This year, the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET 2025 was held on May 10 and May 25 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance exam was conducted in three sessions - the first session from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, the second session from 1 PM to 4 PM, and the third session from 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM.

How To Check COMEDK UGET Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the "COMEDK UGET Result 2025" link on the home page

Step 3: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your COMEDK UGET scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the rank card thoroughly

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

The COMEDK UGET exam consisted of 180 questions, 60 of which were asked in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates must note that the registration process for counselling will begin on June 9 from 4 PM onwards. The last date to apply is June 18 until 2 PM. As for the eligibility criteria for the counselling process, candidates must have passed the 2nd PUC or 12th Standard examination with English as one of the languages.

Additionally, candidates must have obtained a minimum of 45 per cent of marks in aggregate in Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry/ Bio-Technology /Biology / Electronics / Computer Science. The limit is 40 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka State only. It is worth noting that the minimum academic eligibility relaxation, i.e. 45 to 40 per cent, is applicable only to Karnataka-based candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of COMEDK.

