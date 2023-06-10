Mumbai, June 10: The COMEDK Exam Result 2023 has been declared today, June 10. The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka released the COMEDK Result 2023 today at around 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test examination can visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org to check and download their exam results.

This year, the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was conducted on May 28. After the examination, the preliminary answer key for the COMEDK UGET 2023 was released on May 30. On the other hand, the final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was released on June 6.

How To Check COMEDK Result 2023:

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the "COMEDK Result 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details and other credentials

Now, click on submit.

Your COMEDK Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that candidates who appeared for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam will be awarded one mark for each correct answer while there is no negative marking. Here's the direct link to check COMEDK UGET 2023 Entrance Exam result. For more details, candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.

Candidates must note that the COMEDK UGET-2023 test scores are valid only for admissions during the academic year 2023-2024. Meanwhile, the institute is also likely to release the counselling dates soon. The eligibility criteria for admissions have been shared on the official site for engineering and architecture courses.

