Mumbai, July 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the CUET PG 2023 answer key. The NAT released the answer key at around 7.30 pm on July 13. Candidates who appeared for Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate courses or the CUET PG 2023 examination can visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in to check and download the answer key. Alternatively, students can also download the CUT OG 2023 answer key by visiting nta.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the objection window opened on July 13 and will close on July 15. Candidates who want to raise objections against the CUET PG 2023 answer key will have to pay Rs 200 as processing fees for each question they want to raise an objection to. The CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and June 22 to June 30. The exams were held at various examination centres across the country. CUET-UG Results 2023 To Be Announced by July 17, Says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar.

How To Download CUET PG Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CUET PG Answer Key 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details

Now, click on submit

A new PDF file will open

Check the provisional answer key thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the CUET PG answer key. Around 8.33 lakh candidates appeared for CUET PG 2023 examination which was held across 245 cities in India and abroad. The Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate courses was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUET PG. CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Released at nta.ac.in; NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test Examination, Results Likely To Be Announced Soon; Know How To Download.

