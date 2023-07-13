Mumbai, July 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key. While the NTA has released the final answer key, the CUET UG Result 2023 is still awaited. Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2023 examination can visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in to check and download the final answer key.

This year, the CUET UG 2023 exams were conducted in phases between May 21 and June 23. The CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in 387 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country. Around 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Common University Entrance Test examination this year. CUET UG Result 2023: NTA Likely To Announce Common University Entrance Test Examination Results Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Steps To Download CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key:

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the latest updates

You will find the link to the final answer key

Click on the "CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key" link

A new PDF file will open

Check your name and the answers

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key. The CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. With the final answer key released, the CUET UG result could be declared anytime soon. CUET PG Answer Key 2023: NTA Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUET UG. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) announced the results of the State Service Preliminary Exam also known as MPPSC PCS 2022. Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC PCS Prelims Exams can check their results by visiting the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

