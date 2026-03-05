Mumbai, March 5: The registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 is set to close soon, and candidates planning to appear for the exam must submit their applications through the official website neet.nta.nic.in before the deadline. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will stop accepting applications on March 8, 2026, with the submission window closing at 9:00 PM. The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026 at multiple centres across India and selected international locations.

The application process for NEET UG 2026 began on February 8, 2026, giving students a month to complete their registration. Candidates who successfully submit their forms will also get an opportunity to correct certain details during the correction window from March 10 to March 12, 2026. Meanwhile, the fee payment deadline is March 8, 2026 until 11:50 PM. CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Out at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for March 6-10 Exams, Know Steps To Download.

Applicants must pay the examination fee through online payment methods such as net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. The application fee for the General category is INR 1700, while General-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates need to pay INR 1600. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Third Gender categories are required to pay INR 1000, while international applicants must pay INR 9500. Kashmir School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed Till March 7 Amid Ongoing Protests.

The NEET UG 2026 exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and will last for 180 minutes (three hours). The exam will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST. To make the exam accessible to students from different regions, it will be offered in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The NTA has also advised candidates to carefully fill in their details during the application process. Personal information must match the details mentioned in the Class 10 certificate or Aadhaar card, and uploaded photographs and signatures must meet the specified size and background requirements. Candidates should also ensure that they select the correct category, as changes may not be allowed after the correction window closes. To avoid last minute technical issues or server congestion, applicants are encouraged to complete their registration at neet.nta.nic.in at least 48 hours before the deadline.

Steps to Apply for NEET UG 2026

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link

Complete the registration and generate login credentials

Fill in the application form with personal and academic details

Upload the required documents, photograph and signature

Pay the application fee through online payment methods

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG continues to be the single entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS across India. The exam standardises admissions for both government and private medical colleges, including premier institutions like AIIMS and JIPMER. Students are advised to regularly check the official website neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates, notifications and instructions related to the examination.

