Lucknow, March 9: The Uttar Pradesh government has entered the final phase of the UP Scholarship 2025 to 26 cycle, with district level verification scheduled to conclude on March 10, 2026. Authorities from the Department of Social Welfare have intensified the disbursement process as the state begins transferring funds to eligible students across categories.

According to official updates, the government has already allocated around INR 2,825 crore for scholarships aimed at supporting students from General, OBC, SC, ST and minority communities. The second phase of payments is expected to be completed by March 18, 2026, prompting applicants to check their scholarship status immediately to avoid missing the transfer. UP Scholarship 2025-26: Important Deadline for Form Correction and Submission Announced; Check Eligibility and Key Dates Here.

The scholarship scheme serves as a major financial support for students whose annual family income is below INR 2.5 lakh. For the current academic session, over 84 lakh students submitted applications for the scheme. Officials say around 18.6 lakh beneficiaries have already been identified for the initial release, while the state expects to support more than 91 lakh students across various categories by the end of the cycle.

Funds are being transferred through the Aadhaar based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Authorities have advised students to ensure that their bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar and their KYC details are updated, as any mismatch in banking information could delay the payment. Reliance Foundation Scholarship Announced on Eve of Dhirubhai Ambani’s 93rd Birth Anniversary; Selected UG and PG Scholars To Receive up to INR 2 Lakh and INR 6 Lakh Respectively.

UP Scholarship Status 2026: How to Check Payment Updates

Students can check their application and payment status through the following methods:

Visit the official portal scholarship.up.gov.in and click on the Status section. Enter the 2025 to 26 registration number and date of birth to view the application status.

Use the UMANG mobile application and search for UP Scholarship or PFMS services to track updates through a mobile interface.

Visit the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal at pfms.nic.in and enter the bank account number or One Time Registration (OTR) number to check whether the scholarship amount has been credited.

While tracking their application on the portal, students may encounter different status messages that indicate the current stage of processing. If the status shows Pending Verification, it means the application is still under review by the District Scholarship Committee and no immediate action is required unless additional information is requested.

If the status shows Approved or Disbursed, it means the application has successfully passed verification checks. When marked as disbursed, the payment is being processed through the DBT system and should appear in the student’s linked bank account shortly.

In cases where the status shows Rejected, it usually indicates discrepancies in submitted documents such as income certificates, marksheet details or eligibility criteria. Students seeing this status are advised to contact their school or college administration to seek clarification and possible correction.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced a recent increase in scholarship amounts for students in Classes 9 and 10 from backward class communities. The scholarship has been raised from INR 2,250 to INR 3,000, a decision expected to benefit nearly 3.8 million students and help reduce dropout rates in secondary education.

With verification deadlines approaching and fund transfers underway, students are advised to check their application status regularly to ensure their scholarship payment is processed without delay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).