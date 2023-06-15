Mumbai, June 15: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently issued the admit cards for the CUET PG 2023 examination, which is scheduled for June 17, 2023. Candidates who are planning to appear for the CUET PG 2023 exam can now visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, to access and download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card for June 17. The educational agency has released the CUET PG 2023 admit cards for 65,929 candidates. NEET Result 2023: Pulwama Youth Umer Ahmad Ganie, Working As Painter, Clears Medical Entrance Exam (Watch Video).

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated: 03, 07, 10, 11, 12, and 13 June 2023, City Intimation Slip and Admit Card for the Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023 are now being released for the candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held on 17 June 2023," read the official notice. Along with the admit cards, NTA has also provided the city intimation slip for candidates. Detailed information regarding this update can be found on the official website.

How To Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in .

. Once on homepage, click the 'CUET (PG) Admit Card 2023' link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout of it for future reference.

The agency pointed out that some candidates who have not received their Admit Card for the above date will get the same in subsequent days. Those candidates who could not be accommodated yet, their Test paper(s) would be scheduled in due course.

NTA has provided further clarification stating that candidates who have received their admit cards must ensure they appear for the exam on the specified date and time mentioned on the card. Certain candidates who were not assigned a test center due to their chosen subject combinations are assured that alternative arrangements will be made for them, and they will be accommodated in a test center soon.

