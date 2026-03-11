Chitrakoot, March 11: A viral video allegedly showing a government primary school principal getting a foot massage from young students in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district has sparked widespread outrage on social media and triggered an official investigation.

The video, which has circulated widely online, reportedly shows principal Madhu Rai lying on a mat while several young girls kneel beside her and massage her feet. The clip, believed to be around 45 seconds long, appears to have been recorded inside a school classroom or corridor.

UP School Principal Seen Getting ‘Foot Massage’ From Students

The footage has drawn sharp criticism from social media users, many of whom accused the principal of exploiting students and misusing her authority. Uttar Pradesh: Principal Makes Students Sit in ‘Murga’ Position As Punishment Outside Shyam Raji High School Over Unpaid Fees in Siddharthnagar, Video Goes Viral.

In the video, the principal appears relaxed while two to three girls, who should have been attending classes, are seen pressing and massaging her feet and legs. The incident has raised serious concerns about the treatment of children in some government schools.

Many users have tagged the Chief Minister’s Office and the state’s Basic Education Department, demanding strict action against the principal. Uttar Pradesh: Principal Chases and Bites Teacher After Being Caught Getting Facial Done in School in Unnao, Viral Video Surfaces.

Several people online described the incident as a clear example of “exploitation instead of education” and called for her immediate removal from service.

Following the backlash, officials from the Chitrakoot Basic Shiksha Department reportedly took cognisance of the viral video. The District Basic Education Officer (BSA) has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The principal faced disciplinary action, including suspension for professional misconduct and violation of child protection norms under the Right to Education Act.

The incident has also revived concerns about the treatment of students in some government schools in Uttar Pradesh. In recent years, several similar incidents have surfaced where students were allegedly made to perform personal chores such as cleaning school premises or washing teachers’ vehicles.

Education activists say such incidents highlight the urgent need for stronger monitoring and accountability within the public education system.

As the video continues to circulate online, many are demanding strict action to ensure that schools remain safe and respectful spaces for children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Bharat Samachar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).