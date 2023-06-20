Mumbai, June 20: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 admit card for the final Phase of the examination. The CUET UG 2023 final phase exam will be held on June 22 and 23. Candidates who will be appearing for the Common University Entrance Test can visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in to check and download the admit cards.

Candidates must note that the NTA released the hall ticket for the CUET UG 2023 final phase exam which will be held on the above-mentioned dates. Those candidates who will be appearing for the CUET UG 2023 final phase examination can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecards on Official Wesbite.

Steps To Download CUET UG 2023 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CUET UG Admit Card 2023" link

Step 3: Enter using login details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your CUET UG 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the June 22nd and 23rd exams will be appearing for the subjects mentioned in their hall tickets. Here's the direct link to download CUET UG 2023 admit card. A few days ago, the NTA released the admit card for June 19 and 20 exam dates. KEAM 2023 Rank List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination Results Declared, Check Direct Link for Top 10 Candidates List and Know How To Download.

For more details or any queries, candidates can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or follow the official website of CUET UG 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).