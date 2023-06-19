Mumbai, June 19: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) released the rank list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam today, June 19. The Kerala CEE released the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance exam results at around 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the KEAM 2023 examination can check their results on the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

This year, the KEAM 2023 entrance examination was conducted on May 17. The KEAM 2023 exams were held in two shifts with the first shift being conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm while the second shift took place between 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Here's the direct link to check KEAM 2023 rank list. JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared at jkbose.nic.in; Official Website Reportedly Crashes, Students Struggle to Check Scorecards.

Steps To Check KEAM 2023 Rank List:

Visit the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the KEAM 2023 candidates portal link on the homepage

Next, enter using your login details

Click on submit

Your KEAM 2023 Rank List will be displayed on the screen

Check the rank list thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

A total of 80999 candidates appeared for the engineering examination. Out of which, 54079 qualified the KEAM exams and 54079 candidates are included in the rank list. Here's the direct link to check list of the top 10 candidates.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) also released the Phase-IX/2021Selection Post exam additional results for Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate and Above level. The SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results are available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).