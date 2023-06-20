Mumbai, June 20: On June 20, the Department of Pre-University Education announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023. Students who attempted the 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) supplemental test can see their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

On the official website, participants must input their "registration number" and "subject" in order to view the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 was held from March 9 to March 29. In the exams, a total of 5,24,209 out of the 702,067 students passed with a passing score.

How to check Karnataka PUC-II Supplementary Result 2023 Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the webpage, choose the link for the Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2023.

Step 3: A new window will open; type your registration number and further information there

Step 4: A screen will show your Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2023

Step 5: Download the results and print them out for future reference.

Students may apply for the 2nd PUC supplementary test, which was held from May 22 to June 2, if they have failed their final exam or if they wish to improve their grades. Today, June 20, has seen the release of the additional exam results.

Karreslts.nic.in is the official website for the results of the PUC II supply in Karnataka. For more information regarding results, students could also visit pue.karnataka.gov.in.

