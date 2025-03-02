New Delhi, March 2: The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 has officially started. Candidates must submit their applications on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in by March 22, 2025 (11:50 PM).

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 8 and June 1, 2025, with a detailed subject-wise schedule to be released later. An application correction window will be available from March 24 to March 26, 2025 for candidates to rectify any mistakes in their submitted forms.

Documents Required for CUET UG 2025

Applicants must have the following documents ready during the registration process:

• Valid email ID and mobile number

• Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

• Scanned photograph and signature

• Date of birth certificate

• Category certificate (if applicable) in PDF format

• Bank details for fee payment.

Eligibility Criteria for CUET UG 2025

Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

• Passed 10+2 from a recognized state/central board.

• Completed Intermediate or a two-year Pre-University examination.

• Cleared Senior Secondary Examination (NIOS) with at least five subjects.

• Passed Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

• Holds a three-year AICTE/state board-recognized diploma.

How to Apply for CUET UG 2025

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in and click on the registration link.

Register by providing required details.

Log in and complete the application form.

Upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates should ensure that their email ID and phone number are correct, as all communication will be sent via email or SMS.

