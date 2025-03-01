Bhubaneshwar, March 1: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released the Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025 for the Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website—odishapolice.gov.in.

The Odisha Police SI exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on March 8 and 9, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Those without the admit card will not be permitted to appear for the exam. CBSE Admit Card 2025 Out: Class 10, 12 Admit Cards Released at Pariksha Sangam Portal, Know Direct Link and How To Download Hall Tickets.

Steps to Download Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025

Visit odishapolice.gov.in or opsi.onlineregistrationforms.com

Click on the Odisha Police SI admit card 2025 link

Enter Email/Phone Number/Registration ID/Aadhar Number and Date of Birth

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

This recruitment drive aims to fill 933 SI vacancies. Candidates should prepare as per the exam pattern and follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card. They are advised to reach the exam center on time and carry all required documents. For further updates, candidates should regularly visit the official website.

