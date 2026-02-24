Mumbai, February 24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online registration portal for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programs (CUET UG) 2026, providing a final window for aspirants who missed earlier deadlines. According to an official notice released on February 23, the portal is now active and will remain open until February 26, 2026, at 11:50 PM. This decision follows numerous representations from candidates across the country seeking an additional opportunity to apply for the national-level entrance exam.

CUET UG 2026 Final Deadline and Strict Conditions

The NTA has emphasised that this is a special one-time extension and has cautioned students that no correction window will be provided after this period. Applicants must ensure that all entered data - including personal details, subject choices, and exam city preferences - is entirely accurate before final submission.

The fee payment facility will also close simultaneously on February 26 at 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete their transactions well in advance to avoid potential last-minute technical delays on the official website.

Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2026

Eligible candidates can complete their registration by following these steps:

Visit the official CUET UG website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Registration for CUET (UG) - 2026" link on the homepage.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.

Log in and fill out the detailed application form, including academic qualifications and university preferences.

Upload the required documents, such as a scanned photograph and signature, in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through the integrated online payment gateway (UPI, Net Banking, or Credit/Debit Card).

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Examination Schedule and Background

The CUET UG 2026 is tentatively scheduled to take place between May 11 and May 31. The examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format in 13 languages across India and in select cities abroad. The test remains the primary gateway for admission to undergraduate programs at all Central Universities and several other participating state, deemed, and private universities nationwide. With more than 300 participating institutions, the exam covers 37 subjects, allowing candidates to choose a combination of up to five subjects to suit their academic goals.

