New Delhi, January 7: All medical colleges, run by the Delhi government, have been told to reopen with immediate effect. The Delhi government on Thursday directed all medical colleges to resume classes following social distancing and other guidelines issued in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Medical colleges are being reopened following a decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. 2 More Delhi Residents Test Positive for New Coronavirus Strain.

"In the first instance, the first year MBBS and BDS batch will be called in a staggered manner, and teaching and practical will be completed within one and a half to two months from the date of re-opening of college. Subsequently, final year students will be allowed to join college," the Delhi government said. Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 new fatalities on Wednesday. New Coronavirus Strain: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Centre to Extend Ban on UK Flights Till January 31.

Delhi Government-Run Medical Colleges To Reopen With Immediate Effect:

In the first instance the first year MBBS/BDS batch will be called in staggered manner & teaching & practical will be completed within one and half to two months from the date of re-opening of college. Subsequently, final year students will be allowed to join college: Delhi Govt https://t.co/n3p6TYDGoG — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

The infection tally in the city has risen to 6.28 lakh and the death toll to 10,625. Besides, two more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new and more infectious coronavirus strain. With this, nine residents of the national capital have so far been found infected with the new coronavirus variant that has emerged in the UK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).