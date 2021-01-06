New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Two more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain as a result of door-to-door medical check up of people who have recently arrived from the United Kingdom and those who came in their contact in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

With this, nine residents of the national capital have so far been found infected with the new coronavirus variant that has emerged in the UK.

So far, 66 people, including those who recently returned from UK and their contacts, have tested positive for coronavirus. Most of them have been been kept in separate isolation facility at LNJP Hospital, sources said.

Sixty have been admitted in the separate isolation unit and rest in other separate wards. Thirteen of them have been discharged since December 29, a source said.

"Out of the 60 patients, two were sent to ICU. From genome sequencing reports that we have received, a total of nine Delhi residents have been found positive for COVID-19 with the UK strain," the source said.

Earlier, seven UK returnees had been found infected with the new strain, four having addresses in Delhi and rest of other places.

According to a report shared by the Centre, a total of 73 people have been found infected with the new strain of the virus till date in the country. Of these, 20 samples have tested positive with the new COVID-19 strain at CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), and eight at NCDC, both laboratories in Delhi.

A separate 32-room isolation unit has been set up at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital to quarantine UK returnees who have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 new fatalities on Wednesday while as the case positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city has risen to 6.28 lakh and the death toll to 10,625.

