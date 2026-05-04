GSEB HSC Result 2026: Gujarat Class 12 Result Out Today at 10 AM, Check Scores at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to declare the GSEB HSC Result 2026 today, May 4, 2026, at 10:00 am. The official confirmation was made through a press release issued by the board. Once declared, students will be able to access and download their marksheets from the official website gseb.org using their seat number.

The results will cover all streams including Science, General, Vocational, U.U.B. and Sanskrit Madhyama. In addition, the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results will also be released alongside the HSC scores, making today a significant day for thousands of students across Gujarat.

GSEB HSC Result 2026: Grading System

As per GSEB norms, students must secure at least a Grade D in every subject to pass the examination. Those receiving Grade E1 or E2 will be required to appear for supplementary examinations to improve their scores. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: How to Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in When Released.

Students scoring 90 per cent and above are awarded the A1 grade, the highest in the grading system. Those with marks between 80 and 90 per cent receive an A grade, while scores between 70 and 80 per cent fall under the B grade category. A Grade D is assigned to candidates scoring below 40 per cent.

Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify in the Gujarat HSC examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each individual subject as well as in aggregate. Failing to meet this threshold in any subject will result in the student being required to appear for supplementary exams. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: CBSE To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Results Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

Post-Result Services and Rechecking

Details regarding post-result processes such as mark verification, re-evaluation requests and corrections in personal or academic details will be announced separately by the board after the results are declared. Original documents including marksheets, certificates and School Register copies will be dispatched to respective schools following the declaration.

About GSEB HSC Examinations 2026

The Gujarat HSC examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026 in a single shift between 3:00 pm and 6:15 pm. Approximately 15,27,724 students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across 1,701 centres in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2026 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).