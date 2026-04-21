The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in the final stages of the evaluation process for the Class 12 board examinations. While the Board has yet to issue an official notification, results are anticipated to be released between the last week of April and the first week of May 2026. Over 16 lakh students who appeared for exams held from February 17 to April 10 will be able to access their provisional scorecards through several digital platforms, including the official results portal cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker.

Anticipated Result Timeline

Although the CBSE has not confirmed a specific date or time, historical trends suggest that Class 12 results are typically declared shortly after the conclusion of the evaluation cycle. In previous years, the Board has often released the Senior School Certificate Examination results a day or two prior to the Class 10 results. HS Result 2026 Date Assam: Class 12 Results of Assam Board Likely To Be Declared Soon, Know List of Websites To Check Scores.

While results were declared in mid-May last year, the early completion of the 2026 exam schedule has led to expectations of an April release. Students are advised to monitor official channels for the formal circular regarding the announcement.

Digital Access and Multi-Platform Availability of CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

To prevent delays caused by heavy web traffic, the CBSE will host the results across multiple official websites and mobile applications. Students can retrieve their marks on:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

The Board has already instructed schools to provide students with a unique six-digit "Security PIN". This PIN is essential for students to activate their DigiLocker accounts, where they can download digital versions of their marksheets and migration certificates.

Steps to Access CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to check their performance:

Visit the official portal at cbseresults.nic.in.

Select the link for "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2026."

Input the Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID as printed on the hall ticket.

Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Download and print the provisional marksheet for immediate reference.

Alternative Retrieval Methods

In the event of website connectivity issues, the CBSE provides alternative methods for result retrieval. Students can utilise the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or the UMANG app to check their scores. The Board emphasises that the online result is a provisional marksheet. Original certificates will be distributed through respective schools a few weeks after the digital announcement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).