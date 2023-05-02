Surat, May 2: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Tuesday declared the Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 for the Science stream. As per the official notification, the board earlier announced to declare the GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 at 9 AM today. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 Science board exams can check their GSEB HSC results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. UP Board Result 2023 Toppers List of Class 10, 12: Priyansi Soni Bags First Rank in 10th Class, Shubh Chapra Tops Intermediate Exam.

The GSEB has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.22% in Gujarat Board Class 12th Science result 2023. The Gujarat Board conducted the Class 12th Science exams 2023 between March 14 and March 29, 2023. The GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce result date and time are yet to be announced by the board. JEE Main Result 2023: 43 Candidates Get 100 NTA Score, Check Toppers List Here.

How To Check GSEB HSC Result 2023:

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org or gsebeservice.com .

or . Click on the 'GSEB HSC Science Result 2023' link on the homepage

A new page will appear

Enter the seat number and other credentials

The GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the GSEB 12th result and print a copy for further reference.

Candidates can check their GSEB HSC Science Result via SMS. They simply need to send a message on 58888111 in "GJ12S < space > Seat_Number" format.

Nearly 1,07,663 students registered for the GSEB HSC 12th Science Board exams this year, of which 1,06,347 students appeared in the exam. Students must note that the minimum passing marks in Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2023 are 33 percent in the individual subject and aggregates.

