Gujarat 10th Result 2026 To Be Declared at 8 AM Today; Know Steps To Download SSC Marksheet

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The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will officially release the Class 10 or SSC exam results today, May 6 at 8:00 AM. Approximately 9 lakh students who appeared for the examinations across 1,701 centres in Gujarat will be able to access their digital marksheets once the results are declared.

The announcement will mark a critical milestone for the state's secondary education cycle, following the release of Class 12 and GUJCET results earlier this week on May 4. VITEEE 2026 Result Date: When Will VIT Entrance Exam Results Be Announced and How To Check Rank Card.

Multiple Channels for Result Access

To manage the heavy internet traffic expected on the official portal, the board has provided three distinct methods for students to retrieve their scores:

Official Website: Students can visit gseb.org and enter their unique six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window to view and download their provisional scorecard.

Students can visit gseb.org and enter their unique six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window to view and download their provisional scorecard. WhatsApp Service: A dedicated WhatsApp bot is available for instant results. Students can send their seat number to 6357300971 to receive their marksheet.

A dedicated WhatsApp bot is available for instant results. Students can send their seat number to 6357300971 to receive their marksheet. SMS Facility: Candidates can also check their results by texting "GJ10 [SeatNumber]" to 58888111.

Passing Criteria and Statistics

The GSEB examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 16. To qualify for higher secondary education, students must meet the following requirements:

A minimum of 33 per cent marks in each individual subject.

An overall aggregate of at least 33 per cent.

A minimum of a "D" grade in each subject.

While official statistics for 2026 will also be released, the board has said that students who do not meet the passing criteria will have the opportunity to appear for compartment (supplementary) exams, which are tentatively scheduled for the last week of June 2026. Gujarat RTE Result 2026 Released: Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Status at rte.orpgujarat.com, Steps To Download Allotment Letter.

Next Steps for Students

The online result is currently provisional. Students are advised to download and save their digital marksheets for immediate use in Class 11 admission processes. Official, hard-copy marksheets carrying the GSEB seal will be distributed through respective schools at a later date. For those seeking verification, details regarding the re-evaluation and re-checking process are expected to be released on the board's website within the coming week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (gseb.org). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).