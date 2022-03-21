New Delhi, March 21: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2022 has been released for the upcoming board exams. Gujarat Board SSC admit cards can be downloaded by schools using their login credentials. The same can be done via the link available on the official website - gseb.org.

GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2022 is for the SSC board exams scheduled to begin from March 28, 2022. Students are informed that Gujarat Board hall tickets can be downloaded only by schools. It is the institute that will provide students with GSEB SSC hall tickets. NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Released at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Here’s How To Download

Students can refer to the step-by-step process given here on how to download GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2022 along with the direct link.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Exam Admit Card 2022 : How To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website – gseb.org.

Step 2. Click on the ‘SSC EXAM HALL TICKET MARCH 2022 ’ link.

Step 3. Enter your school index number

Step 4. Enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the board.

Step 5. Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP).

Step 6. Download the Gujarat SSC Exam 2022 admit card.

Students must keep the GSEB 10th Hall Ticket safely. It must also be carried to the exam hall on days of the paper and even kept after that. The roll number on the hall ticket will help students in checking their GSEB SSC results after they are released.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2022 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).