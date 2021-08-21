New Delhi, August 21: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the result for GUJCET 2021 on Saturday. The results can be checked on of the official website of the board. Aspirants who appeared of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2021 can visit the official website at gseb.org to access and check their results. The GUJCET 2021 was held on August 6 in offline mode. Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2021 To Be Declared on August 23; Students Can Check Scores Online at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check the result by entering their seat number on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. As per official notification, 474 candidates have scored above 99 percentile rank in Group A of GUJCET 2021 meanwhile 678 candidates from Group B have scored above 99 percentile rank. Scroll down to know how to check the GUJCET Result 2021. Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 For PST/PET Released By SLPRB At Official Website slprbassam.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Check GUJCET Result 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org

Click on 'Board Website' tab

A new page opens, click on 'Result' link and then 'Latest Link'

Enter your seat number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download their results and take a print out of the same for future references. Aspirants are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result.

