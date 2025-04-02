Ahmedabad, April 2: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the GUJCET 2025 answer key recently. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test exam or GUJCET exam can check and download the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. It must be noted that GSEB has released the provisional key for Mathematics (050), Physics (054), Chemistry (052) and Biology (056).

The provisional answer key of GUJCET Exam 2025 has been prepared by experts in Gujarati, Hindi, and English. Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test exam can do so until April 5. They will have to fill in separate forms subject-wise, medium-wise, and question-wise in the prescribed format and send them to the following email address—gujcetkey@gmail.com—by 6 PM on the above-mentioned date.

How To Download GUJCET 2025 Answer Key:

Visit the official website of GUJCET at gseb.org

Now click on the board's website link

A new page will open

Click on the GUJCET 2025 answer key link

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF file to check the provisional key

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates will also have to pay INR 500 per question to raise objections. The fee must be paid through an SBI Bank challan. According to the official notification, representations received after the deadline and without the necessary supporting documents will not be accepted. The notice also stated that submissions regarding "Answer Key" will be accepted only through E-Mail.

GSHSEB further said that any submission which will be received without the challan of the fee being paid will not be accepted. The notification also said that the fee paid for a particular question will be refunded to the candidate if the question submitted is correct. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test exam, or GUJCET examination, was held on March 23.

