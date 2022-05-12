The results of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 have been declared. The results of GUJCET 2022 were declared at 10 am today, May 12. The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) announced the GUJCET Result 2022 on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. GSEB 12th Science Result Declared.

Students who appeared for the GUJCET 2022 Examinations can visit the official website of the Gujarat Education Board and download their Gujarat CET results. Candidates need to use their roll number or seat number mentioned on the admit card in order to access their GUJCET Result 2022.

Here's how to download the GUJCET Result 2022:

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org and gsebeservice.com

Click on the GUJCET link available on the home page

Enter your roll number/seat number and then click on submit

Your GUJCET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for reference

This year, the GUJCET 2022 entrance test was held on April 18. The exams were conducted in three languages - Hindi, English, and Gujarati and in two shifts; morning (10 am-12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm-4 pm) in offline mode.

