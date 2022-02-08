Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 has been declared today, on February 8, 2022 for all students. Students who appeared in HP Board 10th, 12th Exams can check their Board Exam results for Semester 1 on the official website - hpbose.org.

This year Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Examinations were conducted like CISCE and CBSE exams, i.e, in a semester format. JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu Division Result 2021 For Winter Zone Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores

Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 Sem 1 exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021. Students can check the steps to download result and score cards below.

Here are the steps to check results online

1. Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education - hpbose.org

2. Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams link on the home page

3. New page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Click on submit.

4. Your HPBOSE 10th Result and HPBOSE 12th Result will be displayed on your screen

5. Download and print a copy for future references

Students who are not be satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking via the official website. As per reports, students will be given 10 to 15 days to raise the objection or submit rechecking form. Based on the request, HPBOSE will carry out rechecking of Term 1 Answer Sheets.

Meanwhile, CISCE has declared ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Semester 1 Results on Monday, at 10 am on the official websites. CBSE, on the other hand, is yet to issue an official date for the declaration for class 10 and 12 Term 1 results.

