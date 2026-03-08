Mumbai, March 8: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation and Intermediate examinations for the January 2026 session today, March 8. The latest results highlight a significant performance by female candidates, who secured all three of the top All India Ranks (AIR) in the Foundation category and two of the top three spots in the Intermediate category.

Candidates who appeared for these professional exams can now access their digital scorecards through the official ICAI result portal at icai.nic.in.

Foundation Results: Madurai Student Secures Top Rank

In the CA Foundation results, Logapriya PP from Madurai emerged as the national topper, scoring 366 out of 400 marks (91.50 per cent). She was closely followed by Khushi Sikaria from Midnapore, who secured the second rank with 365 marks (91.25 per cent). The third rank was shared by three candidates who all scored 361 marks (90.25 per cent): Hiba P from Kannur, Suman Karki from Kathmandu, and Raghav Naresh Gupta from Surat.

Intermediate Results: Kanhiya Lal Leads the Merit List

For the CA Intermediate level, Kanhiya Lal from Ellenabad clinched the All India Rank 1, securing 508 out of 600 marks (84.67 per cent). Female candidates continued their strong showing at this level as well, with Fathima Shehza K from Perintalmanna taking the second rank with 504 marks (84 per cent). Vanya Bansal from Faridabad rounded out the top three with 498 marks (83 per cent).

Key Statistics and Pass Percentages

A total of 1,09,694 candidates appeared for the Foundation exam, which was held across 566 centers nationwide. The overall pass percentage for the Foundation level stood at 19.23 per cent. While female candidates dominated the top of the merit list, male candidates recorded a slightly higher group pass rate of 20.13 per cent compared to 18.26 per cent for females.

At the Intermediate level, the examination was divided into two groups:

Group 1: 13.96 per cent pass rate (14,733 passed out of 1,05,526).

Group 2: 15.54 per cent pass rate (10,798 passed out of 69,477).

Both Groups: 9.39 per cent pass rate (3,924 passed out of 41,798).

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation and Inter Exam Results

The ICAI has streamlined the process for students to check their scores online. Candidates are required to have their roll numbers and registration numbers (e.g., SRO/NRO) ready before following these steps:

Visit the official website: icai.nic.in/caresult.

Select the link for either "CA Inter" or "CA Foundation" Result January 2026.

Enter your unique roll number and registration number.

Input the CAPTCHA code provided on the screen.

Click "Submit" to view and download your formal scorecard.

Successful Foundation candidates are now eligible to register for the Intermediate course, while those who cleared both groups of the Intermediate exam can proceed toward their practical training and the CA Final stage.

