New Delhi, October 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Council of Agricultural Research or the ICAR Result 2021. The results of UG, PG and PhD entrance exams have been released today, on October 25, 2021. Candidates can check the AIEEA scorecard for entrance exams held for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on the official website. The results of the ICAR UG, PG and PhD entrance exams can be checked on the official website, icar.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can download ICAR scorecard 2021 by logging in with application number and password or application number and date of birth.

ICAR Result 2021: How to download AIEEA UG, PG, PhD results Online

Candidates have to visit the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research--icar.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link to download AIEEA UG, PG or PhD scorecards Now log in with the application number and password or application number and date of birth After entering the details correctly, click on 'Submit' The results will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecards for future reference.

According to the official notification, the final answer key and official press release are yet to be released by NTA. However, the NTA has activated separate links to download scorecards for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses. The direct link to check ICAR Result 2021 is ICAR Result 2021 UG: Direct Link, ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2021: Direct Link, ICAR AIEEA PhD Result 2021: Direct Link.

The ICAR AIEEA UG is held for students seeking admission to 15 percent of seats in the Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences, other than veterinary sciences, at Agricultural Universities.

