ICSE Result 2026 Date: When Will CISCE Announce Class 10 Results at results.cisce.org?

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The ICSE Results 2026 date is expected to be announced soon, with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) likely to declare both Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results by April 30, as per media reports. Lakhs of students across India who appeared for the board exams are eagerly waiting for the official confirmation.

Once released, students can check their ICSE Result 2026 online through the official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To access their scorecards, candidates will need their UID, index number, and captcha code.

Where to Check ICSE Result 2026

Students can check their results on:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

How to Check ICSE 10th Result 2026 Online

Visit the official website and click on “ICSE Result 2026.” Enter your UID, index number, and captcha code, then click submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print the marksheet for future reference. UK Board Result 2026 Declared: Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Scores Released at ubse.uk.gov.in.

ICSE Result 2026 via DigiLocker and UMANG App

Students can also download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar. Additionally, results will be accessible on the UMANG app under the education section. The DigiLocker marksheet is valid for official use. CUET PG 2026 Result Today at 5 PM: How To Check Scorecard, Expected Cut-Off and Key Details.

Details on ICSE Scorecard

The marksheet will include the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and result status. Students should carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies to their school authorities.

It is important to note that the online marksheet is provisional. Original certificates will be issued later by schools. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official platforms for updates on the ICSE Results 2026 date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).