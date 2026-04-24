The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the CUET PG 2026 results today at 5 PM, bringing relief and anticipation for over 4 lakh candidates. Once released, students can access their scorecards on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in - using their application number and password.

How to Check CUET PG 2026 Result Online?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the official CUET PG website

Click on the “CUET PG 2026 Result” link

Log in using your application number and password

View your result displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the Scorecard?

The CUET PG 2026 scorecard will include:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Qualification status

CUET PG 2026 Expected Cut-Off (Category-Wise)

Based on previous trends, the expected cut-off ranges are:

General (UR): 190 to 230

OBC: 180 to 210

SC: 170 to 185

ST: 165 to 175

What Happens After the Result?

After checking their results, candidates can begin applying for postgraduate admissions in participating universities. The CUET PG score will play a crucial role in securing seats across central and other universities in India. AP 10th Class Results 2026 Date: When Will BSEAP SSC Results Be Declared and How To Check Online.

Previous Trends and Timeline

Historically, CUET PG results are declared within a few weeks of the examination. This timely announcement helps candidates plan their admission process efficiently.

With the results going live today, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website to avoid last-minute rush.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).