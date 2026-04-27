ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: CISCE To Declare Class 10 Exam Results Soon at cisceboard.org

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) 2026 examinations within the current week. While the Council has not yet finalised a specific date and time, senior officials have confirmed that preparations for the result declaration are in their final stages. Once published, students will be able to access their scores through the official portal at cisceboard.org.

Official Confirmation and Timeline

A senior CISCE official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, indicated that the Council is working toward a release by the end of April. “The focus is on results being out within this week, and preparations are aligned accordingly,” the official stated. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score on DigiLocker.

Historical trends support this timeline; in 2024 and 2025, the Council declared results between April 30 and May 6. This year's examinations concluded on March 30 for ICSE and April 3 for ISC, putting the evaluation cycle on track for an early-May release at the latest.

Warning Against Fraudulent Notices

The Council has urged students and parents to remain vigilant following the circulation of a fraudulent notice on social media. The fake document falsely claimed that results would be released on April 22 at 3:00 PM. CISCE authorities have clarified that the notice was not authentic and have advised stakeholders to rely exclusively on official updates from the Council’s website. No offline distribution of results will occur at the time of the online declaration.

Procedures for Checking Results

In addition to the standard board results, the Council will simultaneously release the Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE) Year 12 results. To avoid delays caused by heavy website traffic, students are encouraged to keep their login credentials ready in advance.

Steps to access the 2026 results:

Visit the official website: cisceboard.org.

Select the respective course (ICSE, ISC, or CVE).

Enter the Unique ID (UID) and Index Number.

Input the CAPTCHA code as displayed and click "Show Result". NTA Releases NEET UG 2026 Admit Card at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link and Step-by-Step Guide To Download Hall Ticket.

2026 Examination Statistics

This year saw a significant turnout, with over 250,000 students appearing for the ICSE and nearly 100,000 for the ISC examinations. The Council has maintained a high academic standard over the years; last year, both classes achieved a pass percentage exceeding 99 per cent. Following the online publication, schools will distribute original marksheet copies after completing the necessary verification procedures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).