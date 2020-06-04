JAC 8th Result 2020 Declared: Check and Download Class 8 Exam Result Online at jacresults.com

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

After a long wait, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 8 exam results 2020 today, June 4. As the scores are out now, students will be able to check their JAC 8th result 2020 at the official website; jacresults.com. To check the class 8 exam results online, students will have to login with their roll code and roll number first, as mention in the admit cards. A notice posted on the official website advised Headmasters/ Principals to log in to download the School's marks statement and tabulation sheet. This means that the result for students would be declared soon.

JAC conducted the class 8 exams in January this year. Around 5.12 lakh candidates appeared in the exam this year. Along with the official website; the council has also provided the result on official apps, available at Google Play Store. The JAC class 8 exam result will also be available on the official websites of Jharkhand board. The marks scored by candidates can be checked online at: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

How to Check JAC 8th Result 2020?

Visit any of the above-mentioned official websites.

As the scores are declared the link for JAC 8th result 2020 is activated.

Enter your exam roll number, and other details asked on the site.

After submitting the details your JAC 8th result, 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the Jharkhand board result scorecard and keep it for future reference.

The class 9 results were declared recently, in which 97.42 percent of candidates passed. JAC has also started the evaluation process for class 10 and class 12 board exam. Once it is completed, the JAC 10th and 12th board exam result 2020 is expected to be declared by July.