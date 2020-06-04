JAC 8th Result 2020 to be Declared Today: Where and How to Check Class 8 Exam Results Online at jacresults.com

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will reportedly announce the results of class 8 exams 2020 today, June 4. According to media reports, the JAC 8th result 2020 is expected to be declared at 2:00 pm today, following which the scores will be made available online at the official website of JAC, jacresults.com. As students prepare themselves for the result announcement, there are a few important things they must know, including where and how they can check JAC Class 8 exam results 2020. According to reports, around 5.12 lakh students appeared in the JAC 8th exams 2020, which was conducted in January this year. JAC Class 9 Result 2020 Declared Online At jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com; Here Are Steps to Check Scorecard.

Where to Check JAC 8th Result 2020?

The JAC 8th exam result 2020 will be available in online apps as well as official websites. The students can check the result through the app available at the Google Play Store. Students will have to pre-register their roll number to check the scores via an online app. In addition, the JAC class 8 exam result will also be available on the official websites of Jharkhand board. After declaration, the marks scored by candidates can be check at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

How to Check JAC 8th Result 2020?

Visit any of the above-mentioned official websites.

Once declared the link for JAC 8th result 2020 would be activated.

Enter your exam roll number, and other details asked on the site.

After submitting the details your JAC 8th result, 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the Jharkhand board result scorecard and keep it for future reference.

Meanwhile, JAC has declared class 9 results, where the pass percentage stood at 97.42 percent. The board has also started the evaluation process of answer sheets for class 10 and class 12 board exam results 2020 under strict norms. The board exam results 2020 for both the classes is expected to be declared by July.