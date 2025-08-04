Mumbai, August 4: With the release of Class 12 compartment exam results on August 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now expected to announce the Class 10 compartment exam results sometime this week at the board's official website - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. The supplementary exams for Class 10 were conducted between July 15 and July 22 for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main board exams. NEET-PG 2025: Over 2.42 Lakh Candidates Appear in India’s Largest Single-Shift Computer-Based Exam, Conducted by NBEMS Across 301 Cities.

Students who appeared for the compartment exams can access their results using credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Apart from the official portals other platforms like DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS services will also be available for result checking. The board has advised students to keep these details handy to avoid delays when the results go live. Scroll below to know how to check your CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 once it is declared. Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Urges Students and Parents Not To Borrow Education Loan To Pursue Degree Abroad With No Future for Job, Asks To Avoid Young People From Education Loan Trap.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025:

Visit the official CBSE results website: cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Look for the link titled "Class 10 School Supplementary Examination Results 2025" on the homepage and click on it.

Enter your required details, including roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card ID, and security pin.

Verify the entered information and click the "Submit" button.

Your CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Optionally, you can also access your result via DigiLocker, UMANG app, IVRS, or SMS services using your roll number and other credentials.

Students who are not satisfied with their CBSE Class 10 compartment exam results will have the option to apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks. As per the official notice, the re-evaluation process will be open from August 18 to August 19 until 11:59 PM, with a fee of INR 500 per subject for scanned copies. The board has also released sample question papers and marking schemes for the 2025–26 academic session on its academic website, to help students and teachers prepare more effectively for future exams

