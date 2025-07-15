Lucknow, July 15: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) announced the BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025 today, July 15. The results of the Even Semester Main Examinations held in June have been declared on the board's official website at result.bteexam.com/even/main. Students who appeared for the BTEUP June 2025 examinations can check their results and download the marksheet from the portal mentioned above.

Here's the direct link to check BTEUP June 2025 results. Students will have to use their enrollment number and date of birth to check and download their BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025. It must be noted that the results have been announced for multiple courses, including the Main Exam, Diploma in Tool and Mould Making, Pharmacy, Special Back Paper and Pharmacy Special Back Paper.

How To Check BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025:

Visit the BTEUP website result.bteexam.com/even/main

On the homepage, click on the relevant course link

Now, enter using your enrollment number and date of birth

Click on "show result"

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the digital marksheet for future reference

The BTEUP exams were held in May and June and took place in two shifts: the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. It is worth noting that a total of 2,41,856 students appeared for the June session examinations. These included 1,26,279 students for semester-based exams, 1,15,576 students for annual exams, and 20,371 students for the special back-paper exams.

The BTEUP June 2025 results mark an important milestone for students who are pursuing diploma and pharmacy courses. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official BTEUP website.

