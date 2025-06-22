Lucknow, June 22: The JEECUP Result 2025 for the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Entrance Exam is expected to be declared soon on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP is a key gateway for students seeking admission into diploma courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and other technical fields across polytechnic institutions in the state.

The exam was held from June 5 to June 13, 2025, and the provisional answer key was released shortly after. Candidates can check their results by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

How to Download JEECUP 2025 Result

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on “JEECUP 2025 Result” link (active after declaration)

Log in using:

• Application Number

• Password or Date of Birth

• Security PIN

View and download the scorecard

Print multiple copies for counselling and admission purposes.

Details in JEECUP 2025 Scorecard

Candidate Info: Name, DOB, roll number, group

Marks Obtained: Total marks scored

Normalized Scores: Adjusted for fairness across multiple exam shifts

Rank: Overall state rank and category-wise rank

These scores and ranks are essential for the counselling and seat allotment process. The normalization ensures all candidates are evaluated fairly. Keep checking the official website for the exact date and time of result release.

