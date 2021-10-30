New Delhi, October 30: Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi on Saturday announces the results of round1 of seat allotment. JAC Delhi Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2021 is available on the official website. Candidates can check their JAC Delhi 2021 results on jacdelhi.nic.in. Notably, the result for B.Tech admission was declared yesterday. Candidates are required to login with their credentials to check the result.

Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) are institutions that are participating in JAC Delhi counselling 2021. Candidates need to confirm the seat by November 03, 2021. HSSC MPHW Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website - jacdelhi.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on “JAC Delhi Btech” notification.

Enter login credentials.

Click on submit.

Download the JAC round-1 result.

Take a printout of the result for future use.

The exam was conducted for admissions into the B tech course. The second round registration process will begin from November 5. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest information on the counselling session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2021 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).