New Delhi, October 25: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of written examination for the post of MPHW (Female). The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the HSSC at hssc.gov.in to view and download the result for MPHW (Female) recruitment exam. The examination was conducted on July 25, 2021.UP DElEd 2018 2nd Semester Result Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at btcexam.in.

The selected candidates will have to appear for the scrutiny of documents which has been scheduled to take place from November 10 to November 12, 2021. Candidates need to take all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof along with the copy of downloaded application form for scrutiny. Scroll down to know how to check the result. Alternatively, click here for direct link to result of written exam for the post of MPHW (Female).

Here Is How To Check HSSC MPHW Result 2021:

Visit the official website of the HSSC at hssc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that says, ' Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of MPHW (Female), Cat. No. 04 & 20' under the 'Result' section

A new web page will open

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future references

It should be noted that if the candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents , no further opportunity will be given to her thereafter. According to the official notification, "While every care has been taken in preparing and uploading the result, possibility of inadvertent/technical errors cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves the right to rectify the same later on."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).