Prayagraj, November 26: Lareb Hashmi, a 21-year-old B.Tech student who attacked a bus conductor with a cleaver after a dispute over ticket fare in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has been suspended from his college after his arrest. In a confession video, Hashmi was seen admitting that he attacked the conductor for "insulting Prophet Muhammad". The accused also tried to escape the police but was caught in an encounter after being shot in the leg on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Assaulted and Gang-Raped by Classmates in Deoria District

The bus conductor, identified as Harikesh Vishwakarma, 24, was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Hashmi is a first-year B.Tech student at the United College of Engineering and Research. College principal H.P. Shukla said Hashmi was a quiet student who often sat alone. He often did not respond to questions and never engaged in conversations with others, the college principal said. The principal, however, said the faculty never thought such an incident would occur. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man in Kanpur Strangles His 24-Year-Old Son to Death for Not Allowing Him To Watch Cricket World Cup Final Between India and Australia

Meanwhile, students at his university protested against the incident and said their parents were sceptical of allowing them to attend college, expressing concerns for their safety. The students also alleged the college authorities were responsible for the incident. Several Hindu outfits staged a demonstration at the college, appealing to take strict action against students with extremist ideologies and levying serious allegations against the college.