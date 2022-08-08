Mumbai, August 8: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will begin the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 today, August 8. The registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced will begin at 4 pm.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains examination and are among the top 2.5 lakh students can apply for the JEE Advanced examination. It must be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main 2022 result for session 2 today at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. CA Result 2022 Date: ICAI Likely to Declare Results of June Foundation Exam on August 10 On icai.nic.in.

In order to register for the JEE Advanced examination, students can visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply for the IIT JEE examination is August 11, 2022. On the other hand, the last date to pay fees for registered candidates is August 12, 2022. Check detailed notification about JEE Advanced 2022 here.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2022:

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "JEE Advanced 2022" link

Log in and fill out the application form

Pay the application fees and click on submit.

Following this, download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam will be held on August 28. The exam will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

