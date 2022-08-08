Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Monday, August 8 announced the date of CA foundation result 2022. The results for CA Examination 2022  which was held in June 2022 will be declared on Wednesday (August 10) on the official website icai.nic.in. To access the Chartered Accountant results at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter their registration number or PIN no. along with his or her roll number.

