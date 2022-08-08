Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Monday, August 8 announced the date of CA foundation result 2022. The results for CA Examination 2022 which was held in June 2022 will be declared on Wednesday (August 10) on the official website icai.nic.in. To access the Chartered Accountant results at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter their registration number or PIN no. along with his or her roll number.

Important Announcement - Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 10th August 2022. Candidates can check the results on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n Detailshttps://t.co/lRnJqYJo7C pic.twitter.com/45T22llup3 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 8, 2022

