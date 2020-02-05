JEE Main April 2020 Application Process to Start From February 7 Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Details

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to host the second Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in April, 2020. For the April JEE Main 2020 exams, aspiring candidates should note that the online registrations will begin from February 7, 2020. NTA will conduct the second JEE Main from April 3 to April 9. To apply for the JEE Main 2020 exams, candidates can visit the official website; jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration link is activated. It is also important to note here that any update related to the JEE Main 2020 April exam will be notified through NTA’s website only. JEE Main 2020 Result: Delhi Twins Score 100, 99.9 Percentile But Set to Give Exam Again as it's Their 'Passion'.

Candidates who are appearing in the class 12 board examinations or had cleared the exam in 2018 or 2019 can register for JEE Main 2020 April exam. Even those who appeared in the January edition of JEE Main can also participate in the second edition of the entrance exam to be held in April, 2020. For such candidates, the highest score obtained in both the examinations will be considered for the ranking. Top Engineering Colleges in India: IIT Madras, Delhi, Anna University Are Among the Best Institutes Ranked by NIRF 2019.

JEE Main April 2020 Mode of Exam:

For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), the examination will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) only.

For Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning), Mathematics Part I and Aptitude Test Part II will be held in CBT mode and Drawing Test Part III in Pen and Paper Based offline mode in drawing sheet.

How to Apply for JEE Main April 2020 Exam?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main; jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, you will find the link stating “JEE Main 2020 April Session.” Log in to your account.

Use your login ID to fill the form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay your application fee.

Check all the details if entered correctly before submitting the forms.

The JEE Main 2020 rank will determine the admissions to reputed engineering institutes for the new academic session. The AIR JEE Main rank will also allow the candidates to apply for JEE Advanced, an entrance exam for the IITs.