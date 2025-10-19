New Delhi, October 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the schedule for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Engineering aspirants can now check the complete timetable on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the notification, JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 will be held between January 21 to 30, 2026, with the application window opening in October 2025. For Session 2, the exams will take place from April 1 to 10, 2026, and registrations will begin in the last week of January 2026. JEE Main Result 2025: NTA Announces JEE Mains Session 2 Results, Check Toppers List and Know How To Download Scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA also plans to increase the number of exam cities to ensure better accessibility for candidates across India. Special provisions and support are also being made for PwD/PwBD candidates.

In case of a name mismatch between the Aadhaar Card and Class 10 certificate, candidates will be allowed to make corrections during the online application process. JEE Advanced Result 2025: Rajit Gupta Secures Top Rank in Highly Competitive Exam, Says ‘Setting Daily Goals, Not Using Any Shortcuts’ Is the Mantra to His Success (Watch Video).

The exam will be conducted in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

JEE (Main) consists of two papers:

Paper 1 is for admission to B.E./B.Tech programs at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other participating institutions.

Paper 2 is for B.Arch and B.Planning admissions.

How to Register for JEE Mains 2026

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link for JEE Main 2026.

Fill in the required details to register.

Log in and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future use.

Stay tuned to the official website for further updates and detailed notifications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

