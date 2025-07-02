Mumbai, July 2: A 15-year-old Class 10 student from Jai Bajrang Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Amravati died by suicide after allegedly being humiliated by a teacher in front of classmates. The boy, identified as Vivek Mahadev Raut, was reportedly scolded for not being able to answer questions during class.

As per the Times of India report, Vivek was left deeply distressed after his teacher, identified as Suryavanshi, reprimanded him and allegedly embarrassed him in front of other students. According to a suicide note recovered from the spot, the teenager blamed his teacher for the extreme step, citing public humiliation and a threat to inform his parents about his academic performance. Navi Mumbai: ‘Depressed’ Man Locks Himself In Flat in Maharashtra After Parents' Death, Isolates Himself From Outside World for 3 Years; Rescued (Watch Video).

Boy Dies by Suicide After Being ‘Insulted’ by Teacher in Maharashtra

The note quoted the boy saying, "I am hanging myself... because the Suryavanshi teacher lashed out at me and spoke about my parents." Following the tragic incident, local residents reportedly assaulted the teacher, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered against the teacher, and police have launched a detailed investigation.

Earlier today, a 40-year-old female teacher of a prominent Mumbai school has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male student on multiple occasions in the past one year. The woman, who is married and also has children, has been charged under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Maharashtra: Man Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 16 Lakh in Stock Market Crash in Nashik, Investigation Underway.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (abolition of offences) of the POCSO Act, besides provisions of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

