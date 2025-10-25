Mumbai, October 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the complete exam schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. According to the official announcement, Session 1 of JEE Main 2026 will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, while Session 2 will take place between April 1 and 10, 2026. The registration for JEE Main 2026 is expected to start today, October 25, on jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2026 Exam Dates Announced: Check Complete Schedule for Session 1 and Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once the link is active, students can apply for JEE Main 2026 sessions 1 and 2. The application process includes registration, filling out the form, uploading documents, and paying the fee. Along with the form, the authorities will release the JEE Main 2026 notification, which will have details about eligibility, exam dates, syllabus, exam pattern, and more. What Is Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025? Know All About the Themes, Awards and How Students Can Participate in India’s Largest School Hackathon That Begins Today.

How to Apply or Register for JEE Mains 2026

Go to the Official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026.

Click on the "JEE Main 2026 Registration" link.

Choose “New Candidate Registration”

Enter basic details to register.

The registration number and password will be sent to the registered mobile number and email.

Log in with these details and complete the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee.

Students who have passed or are appearing in class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics can apply online. Candidates should regularly check the official website for the latest updates on JEE Main 2026.

