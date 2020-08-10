Chennai, August 10: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared TN SSLC Result 2020 for the class 10th public examination on Monday. The TN SSLC Result 2020 is now available on TNDGE's official website dge1.tn.nic.in. The marks can be checked on dge2.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. The list of toppers is also available on these sites. Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be Declared at 3 PM Today; Here's How to Check Online Scores of Class 10 Exams at karresults.nic.in.

A total number of 9,39,829 students had appeared for the TN SSLC examination 2020. Of them, 68,070 were girls and 4,71,759 boys. All of them have cleared the exams, which were held from March 27 to April 13. Thus, the pass percentage stands 100 percent. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 95.2 percent.

TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check Marks Online

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in (or any of the other official websites mentioned above).

On the home page, click on the SSLC Result 2020 link.

On the new window that opens, enter the roll number and click submit.

Your result would be displayed on the screen.

The TN SSLC Result 2020 can also be checked on an app. The students will have to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. On the result link, they will have to enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details and the class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).