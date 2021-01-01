January 1, New Delhi: The educational institutions all over the country have been closed since March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown as a preventive measure against the virus. However, several states have partially reopened the schools on Friday, that is January 1, while some others have decided to restart the classes in coming days. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates Announced: Class 10th and 12th Examinations to Start From May 4, End on June 10; Results Likely by July 15.

The school administration, staff as well as the students are advised to follow proper guidelines against COVID-19 and take protective measures. Various states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim have already started the schools for senior classes. Here is the list of states that are reopening their schools in Januray -

Kerala

In Kerala, the school for classes 10th and 12th began on Friday with limited hours and restricted number of students. "We are happy to see the students after so long. Only 10 students are allowed in a classroom & all the other safety measures are being followed," said a teacher while speaking to ANI. Kerala Schools Reopen for Students of Classes 10 and 12 Under COVID-19 Guidelines.

Karnataka

In Karnataka the schools have reopened for Class 6 to 12 . The government has also planned to hold regular classes for PU-I year from January 15 and to start Vidyagama programme for students of classes 6 to 9 in government schools.

Assam

In Assam, all schools and other educational institutions from elementary level to the university level will be reopened on January 1. Assam started reopening schools in a gradual manner since September last year.

Puducherrry

The union territory has decided to reopen its school from January 4 with proper and stringent protective measures. The schools will start with half-day classes and resume full-day classes from January 18.

Bihar

In Bihar, the schools are set to reopen from January 4 for students of classes 9 to 12. Apart from the schools in the state, the government is also reopening coaching centres, degree colleges, medical colleges, and engineering colleges.

According to reports, Rajasthan government is also planning to restart the schools in Januray after conducting a trial of around 15 days. The schools in various states are set to reopen after a gap of nine months. However, the online classes were being provided to the students during the COVID-19 lockdown.

